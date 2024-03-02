Man shot, killed in SE Denver homicide

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating the shooting death of a man Friday night in southeast Denver as a homicide.

Police were called to the Bridges at 9 Mile Station Apartments, 9800 block of E. Girard Avenue, around 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner at a later time.

No arrests were made and suspect information was not available.