Man shot, killed in Denver’s Lincoln Park neighborhood

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood Friday night.

Denver police reported the shooting on social media at 9:05 p.m.

Arriving officers located a man with a gunshot wound in the area of W. 8th Avenue and Kalamath Street, according to the Denver Police Department.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, Denver police reported Saturday morning.

No arrests have been made, and suspect information was not available.