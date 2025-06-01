Man shot, killed during Adams County house party; suspect arrested

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a house party early Sunday morning that left one man dead.

The male homicide suspect was arrested at his home hours later after a surveillance operation, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting occurred around midnight at a home located in the 7600 block of Gilpin Street.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found the victim in the street. He was later pronounced deceased.

The sheriff’s office said witnesses provided suspect information, and deputies quickly set up a perimeter and searched the area.

The suspect, who has yet to be identified, was later located at his home and taken into custody without incident.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity once notifications are complete.