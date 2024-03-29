Man shot, killed after fight outside Longmont speakeasy early Friday morning, police say

LONGMONT, Colo. — A man is dead after a fight ended in a shooting outside a speakeasy in Longmont early Friday morning.

The shooting happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. Friday outside the Speakeasy Bar and Venue located at 301 Main St. in Longmont. Two people had engaged in a “verbal and physical altercation” after having just left the venue prior to the shooting, according to police.

The victim in the shooting died from his injuries not far from the venue, police said. The suspect remained on the scene until police arrived.

No arrests have been made but the shooting remains under investigation, police said, adding there is no threat to the community.

Any patron who was in the speakeasy between 9 p.m. on March 28 and 12:30 a.m. on March 29 who has yet to speak with police is asked to contact Longmont Detective Jon High at 303-651-8584. Longmont Police also seek video taken by businesses or bystanders of this incident.

