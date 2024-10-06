Man shot in leg during fight among crowd of teens in Aurora Holiday Inn parking lot

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that took place during a large fight among a group of teenagers in a hotel parking lot Saturday night. One man was wounded.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the Holiday Inn parking lot at 14200 E. Colfax Avenue.

Police said officers arrived to a chaotic scene with a crowd of teenagers who had just been involved in a massive fight. The shooting victim, an adult male, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Three teens sustained minor injuries relating to the fight itself and were also taken to the hospital, police said.

No arrests have been made, and police said investigators are reviewing security footage and interviewing witnesses to try to determine what led up to the fight and subsequent shooting.