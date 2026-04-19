Man shot during late‑night struggle over clothing, Aurora police say

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police say a man was shot during a struggle over clothing he was selling outside his home late Friday night.

The incident began at approximately 10:49 p.m.

Police said the victim was shot inside a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of S. Sable Boulevard shortly after the struggle began.

Investigators said the victim met three unknown men inside the car, where a struggle for the clothing broke out, and the victim was shot.

After the shooting, family members drove the victim to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the three suspects are armed.

No suspect or vehicle descriptions are available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.