Man shot during late‑night struggle over clothing, Aurora police say

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police say a man was shot during a struggle over clothing he was selling outside his home late Friday night.
The incident began at approximately 10:49 p.m.
Police said the victim was shot inside a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of S. Sable Boulevard shortly after the struggle began.
Investigators said the victim met three unknown men inside the car, where a struggle for the clothing broke out, and the victim was shot.
After the shooting, family members drove the victim to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe the three suspects are armed.
No suspect or vehicle descriptions are available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
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