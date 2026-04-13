Man shot and killed in 'isolated incident' in Florence on Saturday; CBI assisting with investigation

FLORENCE, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is assisting the Florence Police Department in an investigation spurred by a fatal shooting over the weekend.

On Saturday shortly after 2:25 p.m., emergency personnel from both the Florence Police Department and Fremont County Sheriff's Office responded to the 100 block of Railroad Street, where they found a 40-year-old man who had been shot. The man died of his injuries.

The accused shooter, a 43-year-old woman, had called 911. She is cooperating with investigations, according to CBI.

"The Florence Police Department is currently investigating a shooting with assistance from local law enforcement agencies," the police department wrote on social media on Saturday at 4:17 p.m. "There is a significant law enforcement presence in the area."

The public was asked to avoid Railroad Street and the surrounding area.

In an update on Sunday, the police department said the shooting was "an isolated incident" and "there is no ongoing threat to the community."

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The deceased man has not been identified.

CBI is assisting the Florence Police Department in this investigation.

As of Monday morning, nobody had been arrested in connection with this shooting.

This investigation is ongoing and no other details were available as of noon on Monday.