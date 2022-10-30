Man seriously wounded in shooting during Broomfield house party

DENVER — Broomfield police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead during a party early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred at a home near the intersection of West 136th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. Police got the call around 1:36 a.m., the department said.

Police said a disturbance during the party led to a suspect or suspects shooting a man. The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

No arrests were made and police are seeking witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s non-emergency number at 303-438-6400.