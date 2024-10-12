Watch Now
Man killed in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the 1900 block of Kingston Street.

Police said an area resident returning home called 911 after finding the victim laying in the street.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was transported to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Suspect information was not available.

