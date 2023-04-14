Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering girlfriend in Adams County in 2021

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the Colorado Department of Corrections for murdering his girlfriend in Adams County in 2021.

Jeffrey Aschenbrenner, 34, was convicted on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and attempted second-degree murder for the murder of 43-year-old Monica Medina on Nov. 27, 2021.

Medina was found inside the front passenger seat of a sedan after deputies responded to a report of gunshots in the area of East 128th Avenue and Picadilly Road in the early hours of November 27.

She was conscious and breathing when deputies arrived, but she was later pronounced deceased at a nearby hospital. Responding deputies reported she was shot in the abdomen.

The victim and her father were in her vehicle when the shooting occurred, prosecutors said.

Deputies arrested Aschenbrenner at a known address shortly after the shooting and he was booked into the Adams County Detention Center.

"This was a deplorable and cowardly crime,” said District Attorney Brian Mason during sentencing. “The defendant’s actions took a life and destroyed countless others. I am grateful for the work of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in investigating this case and for my team at the District Attorney’s Office for their work in securing this conviction.=