Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering girlfriend in Adams County in 2021

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Gavel
Posted at 11:21 AM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 13:21:58-04

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the Colorado Department of Corrections for murdering his girlfriend in Adams County in 2021.

Jeffrey Aschenbrenner, 34, was convicted on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and attempted second-degree murder for the murder of 43-year-old Monica Medina on Nov. 27, 2021.

Medina was found inside the front passenger seat of a sedan after deputies responded to a report of gunshots in the area of East 128th Avenue and Picadilly Road in the early hours of November 27.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | April 14, 8am

She was conscious and breathing when deputies arrived, but she was later pronounced deceased at a nearby hospital. Responding deputies reported she was shot in the abdomen.

The victim and her father were in her vehicle when the shooting occurred, prosecutors said.

Deputies arrested Aschenbrenner at a known address shortly after the shooting and he was booked into the Adams County Detention Center.

"This was a deplorable and cowardly crime,” said District Attorney Brian Mason during sentencing. “The defendant’s actions took a life and destroyed countless others. I am grateful for the work of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in investigating this case and for my team at the District Attorney’s Office for their work in securing this conviction.=

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Is there a story you'd like Denver7 to revisit? Click and share a follow up tip.