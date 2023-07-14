Man sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of murdering Denver woman in early 2021

AURORA, Colo. – A man was sentenced to life in prison Friday after he was found guilty and sentenced for the murder of a Denver woman in early 2021.

Emmanuel Chandler was guilty Friday for the murder of 31-year-old Roxann Martinez, who was shot to death on Feb. 25, 2021, near the intersection of E. Kenyon Drive and S. Wabash Street.

“After shooting Roxann Martinez, Emmanuel Chandler, the victim’s former boyfriend, dumped her body on the side of the road and used bleach to cover up the crime,” according to a spokesperson with the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

After deliberating for approximately six hours, a Denver jury found Chandler guilty of one count of first-degree murder after deliberation.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.