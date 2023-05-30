Man sentenced to 26 years for sexually assaulting elderly woman in March faces another additional 24 years

GREELEY, Colo. – A man who was sentenced in March to 26 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting an elderly woman is now facing an additional 24 years in connection with an unrelated case from 2019, according a spokesperson with the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Damaige Plascencia was originally sentenced to the Department of Corrections in connection with a sexual assault case from Dec. 30, 2016. In that crime, Plascencia broke into the home of an elderly woman late at night and raped her after cutting her Weld County apartment’s power.

But last week, the suspect was found guilty by another jury of sexually assaulting a woman in Augusto 2019 who had passed out due to intoxication, knowing she had not consented, the DA spokesperson said.

Plascencia was out on bond and on an ankle monitor for the initial case when the trial for the 2019 case concluded, according to spokesperson.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for June 16 at 1:30 p.m.

Plascencia faces an additional eight to 24 years to life in prison, the spokesperson said.