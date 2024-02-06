Watch Now
Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatally shooting teen in Adams County in 2022

BRIGHTON, Colo. – A man was sentenced late last month to 25 years in the Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a teen in 2022, according to a spokesperson with the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Cristian Guzman-Agramon, who was 17 at the time of the crime, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder back in Sept. 26 of last year for the murder of 19-year-old Israel Montes Madera on Aug. 21, 2022.

At the time, prosecutors said, a group of young people had gathered at a park near W. 80th Avenue and Elmwood Ln. for an impromptu party. At some point during the gathering, Guzman-Agramon jumped in front of the passenger window of the vehicle that Madera was sitting in.

Prosecutors said Guzman-Agramon then tried to steal a Louis Vuitton fanny pack that had cash inside from Madera, but Madera refused to hand it over, and he was shot by Guzman-Agramon. An exchange of gunfire then ensued and Madera, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment, would later be declared dead.

Guzman-Agramon was injured, along with another bystander, during the exchange of gunfire, prosecutors said.

“This was a senseless act of brutal violence and one young life was ended forever,” said District Attorney Brian Mason. “I ask my community to wrestle with this incomprehensible fact: Kids are shooting kids. And this case was a prime example. A 17-year-old shot and killed a 19-year-old. One is now gone, and the other is heading to prison. Teenagers both. Fighting over a fanny pack."

He continued, "We cannot become normalized to this violence amongst our children. My office will vigorously prosecute these brutal cases, but this is not enough. We, as a community, must come together to prevent these crimes and stop this violence from occurring in the first place.”

