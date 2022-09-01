Man pleads guilty in connection to 19-year-old's fentanyl-related death

DENVER — A 23-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday to distribution of fentanyl resulting in death after a 19-year-old died of fentanyl intoxication last July.

On July 4, 2021, Nathaniel David Corser met a 19-year-old man at Cottownwood Creek Park in Colorado Springs for a drug deal, according to the plea agreement. The two arranged the meeting over text.

Corser sold the 19-year-old two blue pills, which featured "M" and "30" imprints, court documents state. The pills appeared to be prescription oxycodone pills but actually contained fentanyl.

The 19-year-old took both pills over the course of the next day. Late in the morning on July 5, he was discovered dead in his bedroom by his aunt.

The El Paso County Cororner's Office determined the victim died of fentanyl intoxication, according to the plea agreement.

During the investigation, officers discovered text messages on the victim's phone related to the drug deal. A Colorado Springs detective then used the victim's phone to talk with Corser, and arranged to buy five pills, which were described as "30s," court documents state.

The Colorado Springs Police Department Metro Crime Lab tested the five blue pills after the transaction and determined they contained fentanyl.

According to the plea agreement, a search of Corser's apartment revealed:



1,089 dosage units of 30mg morphine sulfate pills packaged in 13 small baggies with crosses on them

108 dosage units of 200 mcg fentanyl buccal tablets in the manufacturer's packaging

Two blue tablets, which had "M" and "30" imprints and contained fentanyl

One loaded semi-automatic 9mm handgun

A second loaded 9mm magazine.

Corser pleaded guilty Wednesday to distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. He will be sentenced December 20 and faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison.