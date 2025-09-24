Man killed in Lake County road rage shooting; suspect arrested

LAKE COUNTY, Colo. — Officials said a road rage incident on Tuesday night turned deadly when a driver shot and killed another driver near Leadville in Lake County.

The suspect, identified as Robert Price Chase, 31, of Leadville, has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to a Colorado Bureau of Investigation news release.

Chase is accused of killing Landon Lavelle Mentink, 40, of Leadville, when an apparent road rage incident in the 13200 block of US Highway 24 escalated to violence, CBI said in the release.

Chase was booked into the Lake County Detention Center and made his first court appearance on Wednesday, where his bond was set at $100,000.

His next court appearance is set for Oct.16.