Man killed in Denver shooting Saturday

Posted at 12:26 PM, Apr 07, 2024
DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Denver's City Park West neighborhood Saturday evening.

The shooting was reported by police on Twitter at 7:08 p.m. It happened in the 2500 block of N. High Street.

The victim was quickly located after officers arrived and transported to the hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced deceased.

The victim's identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

Police said they are working to develop suspect information.

