Man killed in Denver shooting

Posted at 11:53 AM, May 05, 2024
DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the city’s Hale neighborhood Saturday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the 4800 block of E. Hale Parkway, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said the victim self-transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

No arrests were made and suspect information was not available.

