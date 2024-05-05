Man killed in Denver shooting

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the city’s Hale neighborhood Saturday evening.
It happened around 6 p.m. in the 4800 block of E. Hale Parkway, according to the Denver Police Department.
Police said the victim self-transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
No arrests were made and suspect information was not available.
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.