Man in stolen car leads officers in chase around Denver metro, police say

Posted at 10:16 AM, Oct 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-28 12:16:12-04

DENVER — A man allegedly driving a stolen vehicle led officers on a chase through parts of Denver and Aurora before police said a fatal self-inflicted shooting put an end to the incident early Saturday morning.

The chase began in Denver Sunday night and entered Aurora city limits near E. Colfax Avenue and Airport Road around midnight, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The pursuit continued back into Denver, where Aurora officers used a maneuver to immobilize the suspect vehicle. The suspect then barricaded himself in the vehicle, APD said.

The department said the suspect, who has yet to be identified, was later found dead inside the car from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A Denver police officer sustained minor injuries during the pursuit. No Aurora officers were injured.

APD said authorities are working to provide more information on the incident at a later time.

