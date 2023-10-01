Man found shot to death in vehicle in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a death after a man was found shot to death in a car early Sunday morning.

The vehicle was located in the 500 block of Potomac Street.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased adult male in the drivers seat of a car with gunshot wounds, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing as police speak to witnesses and search the area for evidence. Suspect information was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-713-9867.