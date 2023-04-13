Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man found guilty of making threatening call to Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
jena griswold denver votes
Posted at 10:57 AM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 12:59:50-04

DENVER – A man was found guilty Wednesday of making a threatening call to Colorado’s top elections official last year.

Kirk Wertz, then 52 years old, was found guilty of one count of retaliation against an elected official, a Class 6 felony, in connection with the June 30, 2022 incident.

Court documents showed Wertz was arrested July 6, 2022, after investigators tracked his cell phone moving from Kansas to Colorado following the phone call to Griswold’s office. He admitted to the call and was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities haven't revealed what the alleged threat was.

He will be sentenced on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. in Denver District Court.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Is there a story you'd like Denver7 to revisit? Click and share a follow up tip.