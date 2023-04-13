Man found guilty of making threatening call to Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold

DENVER – A man was found guilty Wednesday of making a threatening call to Colorado’s top elections official last year.

Kirk Wertz, then 52 years old, was found guilty of one count of retaliation against an elected official, a Class 6 felony, in connection with the June 30, 2022 incident.

Court documents showed Wertz was arrested July 6, 2022, after investigators tracked his cell phone moving from Kansas to Colorado following the phone call to Griswold’s office. He admitted to the call and was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities haven't revealed what the alleged threat was.

He will be sentenced on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. in Denver District Court.