Man found guilty of exposing himself to two women officers in Greeley

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Weld County man has been found guilty of exposing himself to two women police officers in connection with a trespassing incident in 2023.

Terry Stichter, 42, was accused of trespassing onto private property on 7th Avenue and 16th St. in Greeley on May 17, 2023.

When two women officers arrived at the location to question him about the crime, they said Stichter “kept reaching in his pants while saying sexually egregious comments to both officers,” a news release from the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s states.

When ordered to take his hands out of his pockets, Stichter “refused and then told officers he was masturbating,” according to the news release.

Stichter was found guilty of the indecent exposure charges last week, including: two counts of indecent exposure – masturbation, one count

of trespassing, and one count of use of a controlled substance.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 21 at 9:30 a.m. in Division 8.