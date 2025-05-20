Man found guilty in connection with deadly 2022 shooting at Castle Rock apartment complex

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A Douglas County jury on Monday convicted a man in connection with a deadly 2022 shooting at a Castle Rock apartment complex.

Miguel Angel Mercado, 23, was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder in the death of Daniel Vilchis Mercado, 23, of Denver. The two are not related, according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The shooting happened on November 29, 2022, after a confrontation outside the Pines at Castle Rock Apartments. The district attorney's office said Vilchis Mercado accused Angel Mercado's roommate of being involved with his girlfriend. The parties met in the parking lot of the complex, and a fight broke out. During the fight, Angel Mercado pulled out a gun and "opened fire," according to the DA's office.

Vilchis Mercado was killed in the shooting, while another man was seriously injured.

The DA's office said Angel Mercado claimed he acted in self-defense.

“In Douglas County, you cannot use a gun in someone else’s fist fight. This verdict sends a strong message that we will hold offenders accountable and seek justice for victims, regardless of the circumstances," Senior Deputy District Attorney Nate Marsh said in a statement.

Angel Mercado will be sentenced on July 18.