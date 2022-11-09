Man found guilty almost one year after deadly shooting along Federal Boulevard

DENVER — A man was found guilty almost one year after a deadly shooting along S. Federal Boulevard, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced.

Around 3:45 a.m. on November 12, 2021, Denver police were dispatched to an apartment at 1222 S. Federal Boulevard. There, officers found Javier Esparza Labrador, 24, lying on the floor of a bedroom.

He was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers also found Jerry Doung, now 27, "lying on a nearby bed in a fetal position," the district attorney's office said.

According to the DA's office, Doung told investigators Javier was like a brother to him.

On Tuesday, after three hours of deliberation, a jury found Duong guilty of murder in the second degree.

Duong's sentencing has been scheduled for Dec. 19.