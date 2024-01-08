Man disguised as Amazon delivery person robs Woodland Park hotel at gunpoint

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Police in Woodland Park are investigating an armed robbery involving a man disguised as an Amazon delivery person.

It happened at the Microtel Inn and Suites around 8:58 p.m. Saturday, according to the Woodland Park Police Department.

A hotel employee stated a white male wearing a ski mask and an Amazon jacket carrying an orange bag entered the hotel and brandished a handgun.

The suspect left the hotel in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured.

A description of the vehicle or the direction it fled was not available.

Police are asking anyone who has any information leading to the identification of this suspect to them at 719-687-9262. You may remain anonymous.