Man dies following shooting in Westminster; suspect taken into custody, police say

Posted at 8:19 PM, Mar 17, 2023
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A suspect is in custody after a man died from injuries sustained in a shooting in Westminster Thursday night.

Police responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday on Perry Street near the intersection with Perry Way. At the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries, police said in a news release.

The suspect was no longer on scene, “but called police shortly after and was taken into custody,” according to the release.

He was identified as 18-year-old Daniel Medrano and will be housed at the Adams County Detention Facility on a second-degree murder charge.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office once family has been notified.

No other details about the shooting were immediately available.

