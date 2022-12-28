Man dies following overnight shooting in Aurora, police investigating

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating the deadly shooting of a man early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 300 block of South Salem Street, near the intersection of East Alameda Avenue and South Peoria Street, on a report of a shooting at around 3:30 a.m.

Once at the scene, officers discovered a man lying outside with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead, according to a news release.

Police are working to investigate what led to the shooting and detectives are actively pursuing leads. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Tipsters can be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and can remain anonymous.