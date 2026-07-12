Man dies after violent downtown Denver assault; suspect arrested minutes later

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a homicide after a man died from injuries sustained in a violent attack in downtown Saturday.

A suspect — identified as Edgardo Jimenez-Alvarad, 30 — was arrested and is now facing murder charges.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a witness told 911 dispatchers that they saw the suspect repeatedly stomp on an apparently unresponsive man before lifting a large rock and throwing it onto the victim's head.

The assault occurred in the 1300 block of Larimer Street, in a grassy area near the intersection of Speer Boulevard, according to police.

Officers were called to the scene around 6:30 p.m., and found the victim unconscious. He was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police have not released the victim's identity.

Moments later, after a witness provided a detailed description of the suspect to police, officers took the 30-year-old man into custody near the area of 14th and Champa streets.

During a formal interview, the witness told detectives there was no apparent verbal or physical altercation before the assault and that the victim never moved during the attack.

Investigators recovered a large rock that is believed to have been used in the attack.

Police said Jimenez-Alvarad was booked into the Denver County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

