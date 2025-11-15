Man dies after speeding driver runs red light, crashes into him, Aurora police say

AURORA, Colo. — A 28-year-old man died after a speeding driver ran a red light and crashed into his car in Aurora early on Saturday morning, police said.

Officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to a crash, which happened at E. Jewell Avenue and S. Peoria Street around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Police determined that the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe had been speeding eastbound on E. Jewell Avenue when they ran a red light and hit a Chevrolet Cruze that was traveling northbound on S. Peoria Street, the department said.

The driver of the Cruze, identified as a 28-year-old man, died at the scene.

The driver of the Tahoe was identified as 41-year-old Cornelius Thomas of Aurora. He, along with a female passenger, were both transported to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

After they received medical care, Thomas was arrested on a charge of vehicular homicide and was transported to the Aurora Detention Center.

No other details were available Saturday afternoon.