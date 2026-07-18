Man dies after being shot in Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood; no arrests made

A man is dead after being shot in Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood Friday evening, police say.

No arrests have been made as of an 8 p.m. post from Denver police.

Police said around 5 p.m. they were investigating the shooting in the area of 48th and Argonne Street and to expect a police presence in the area.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said in the 8 p.m. post.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact metro Denver Crime stoppers.

No information about the identity of the man who died or what may have led up to the shooting was released.

This is a developing story that may be updated.