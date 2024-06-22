Watch Now
Man dead in Aurora shooting

Posted at 9:11 AM, Jun 22, 2024

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Friday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 12000 block of E. Colfax Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made and suspect information was not available.

The Adam's County Coroner's Office will identify the deceased.

