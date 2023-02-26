Man critically wounded in Aurora shooting

DENVER — Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one man critically wounded.

The shooting occurred around 10:22 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Dallas Street.

One man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He was listed in critical condition, police said.

The Aurora Police Department’s major crimes homicide unit is investigating the shooting.

Police said no arrests have been made and no suspect information was immediately available.

Police believe the victim and suspect are known to each other.