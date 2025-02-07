Man convicted of first-degree murder in 2024 killing of girlfriend in Aurora

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A man accused of murdering his girlfriend in early 2024 was convicted Friday for the crime by an Arapahoe County jury.

Daniel Howard, 36, was found guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and motor vehicle theft in the murder of Shayla Bryan last year, said a spokesperson for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Bryan had called her 10-year-old daughter on her cell phone on Jan. 18, 2024, and during the call, Bryan’s daughter and her aunt heard multiple gunshots.

Aurora police was dispatched to investigate the shooting and once at the scene, officers found an unresponsive Bryan, who was declared dead on scene. A coroner’s report would later find that Bryan had suffered three gunshot wounds.

Following the shooting, Bryan’s daughter told police that she heard Howard’s voice on the other end of the call. An investigation would reveal that in the moments after the fatal shooting, Howard stole her vehicle and left the scene.

With the help of Denver police, Howard was arrested a few weeks later, on Feb. 1, 2024, according to the spokesperson.

“I commend this little girl’s courage and strength to testify against her mother’s boyfriend,” Senior Deputy DA Kathleen Tierney said. “Her credible testimony left no doubt in the eyes of the jury as to who pulled the trigger that day.”

District Attorney Amy Padden said the conviction “unfortunately spotlights one of the most extreme and egregious acts of domestic violence.”

Howard’s sentencing is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2025. Due to the first-degree murder conviction, Howard could spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.