Man convicted in Lone Tree bowling alley shooting sentenced to 23 years in prison

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – A man convicted in connection with a shooting at a Lone Tree bowling alley in 2018 was sentenced Friday to 23 years in the Department of Corrections.

Peter Le, 29, was accused of shooting a man in the chest the night of March 23, 1998, at the Bowlero bowling alley.

The victim was taken to Sky Ridge Medical Center for treatment and survived his injuries, according to a spokesperson with the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Shortly after, the victim told investigators that prior to being shot, he returned his bowling shoes at the checkout counter and accidentally bumped into Le. That’s when the victim says Le pulled out a gun and shot him. As one of the victim’s friends attempted to stop Le from leaving, Le pointed the gun at the victim’s friend before taking off. No additional shots were fired.

“The defendant took what most would consider to be a slight, accidental interaction and turned it into a terrifying, tragic, and life-alerting event for everyone present at the bowling alley that night,” Deputy District Attorney Corrie Caler said.

Le was sentenced to 20 years in prison for first-degree assault – causing serious bodily injury with a weapon and an additional 3 years for felony menacing.

Upon release, Le will be placed on mandatory parole for five years and he will have to pay restitution, according to the DA’s office spokesperson.

“There is absolutely no justification for Mr. Le’s actions that night,” District Attorney John Kellner said. “I hope this sentence sends a strong message that gun violence will not be tolerated. We’re fortunate that no lives were lost in this senseless act of violence.”