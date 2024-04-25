Man charged with robbery, kidnapping charges in connection with Thornton incidents from early April

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man is facing robbery and kidnapping charges in connection with several incidents in Thornton from earlier this month.

Joseph Chambers, 53, is accused of robbing two separate businesses at gunpoint near the area of E. 102nd Ave. and Grant St. between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on April 3, 2024. Police said during one of the incidents, multiple victims were briefly held against their will before the suspect fled in a dark-colored Volvo sedan.

Chambers is now facing two counts of second-degree kidnapping, a Class 2 felony, and an additional two counts of second-degree kidnapping, a Class 3 felony. He is also facing four counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification.

