Man charged with first-degree murder in May 20 shooting at a home in Denver’s Hale neighborhood

DENVER – A man has been charged with murder in a homicide that took place at an apartment in Denver’s Hale neighborhood late last month.

Antonio Simpson, 34, was charged Tuesday with one count of first-degree murder for allegedly killing 46-year-old John Martinez, as well as one count of attempted murder and one count of first-degree assault for allegedly shooting a woman in the leg on May 20.

Denver police responded to the area near 8th and Cherry Street shortly before 7 p.m. that day after getting of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found the injured woman and Martinez, who was declared dead at the scene.

Preliminary information obtained by police revealed the man and the suspect knew each other. No other information about the nature of their relationship was revealed by police.

Five days later, on May 25, Simpson was arrested by officers.

Earlier this month, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner found that the man had died from a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.