Man charged with attempted homicide after violent attack at Loveland tanning salon

LOVELAND, Colo. — A 20-year-old man was arrested after a Tuesday evening hammer and knife attack at a Loveland tanning salon that seriously wounded two people, the Loveland Police Department announced Wednesday.

Kyle Mathew Behrens was booked into Larimer County Jail and faces several charges, including two counts of attempted first-degree homicide.

The attack occurred around 7 p.m. inside Endless Summer Tanning at 1518 Madison Avenue.

Police said Behrens entered the business and allegedly began attacking a 21-year-old employee with a hammer, repeatedly striking her in the head and knocking her to the floor, which caused serious injury.

After the initial attack, police said the suspect attempted to barricade the front entry. This gave the 21-year-old victim a moment to flee into a nearby room occupied by a customer, where she called 911.

Police said that after the victim called 911, Behrens allegedly continued his attack by using the hammer to break through the door to the room and then assaulting the customer with a knife.

Police said officers arrived on the scene in the middle of the attack and apprehended Behrens.

Both victims were transported to the hospital for serious injuries. Their conditions are not known.

Police said medical personnel treated Behrens before authorities booked him into the county jail.

“No one deserves to be the victim of this type of crime. Sadly, trauma of this nature seldom fades quickly,” Assistant Chief of the Loveland Police Department Mike Trombley said in a statement.

Police said the suspect is known to be transient and formerly resided in the Longmont area.

A possible motive for the attack was not provided.