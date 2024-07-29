Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man arrested, wanted on two road rage shootings after eluding Loveland PD, police say

Loveland road rage shooting suspect Justin Winter Vanpelt
Loveland Police Department
Loveland road rage shooting suspect Justin Winter Vanpelt
Posted at
and last updated

LOVELAND, Colo. — Police arrested a man in connection with a pair of road rage shootings that occurred within minutes of each other and on the same day in Loveland last week.

Justin Winter Vanpelt, 45, was taken into custody in Trinidad Friday on several felony charges, including two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Vanpelt is accused of shooting at two different drivers during separate road rage incidents in Loveland on the afternoon of July 21. No injuries were reported.

Loveland road rage shooting suspect Justin Winter Vanpelt

Loveland

Loveland PD searching for driver allegedly involved in two road rage shootings

Sydney Isenberg

Police said the shootings occurred moments after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop near West 1st and Harrison Avenue for not having a license plate displayed.

Vanpelt is also facing charges in Trinidad in a separate case, including possession of weapons by a previous offender and criminal impersonation.

At the time of the alleged Loveland shootings, a female passenger in Vanpelt’s vehicle was identified as a person of interest by police.

However, no charges were filed against her, and she is no longer a person of interest, according to police.

Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Last Call: Sundance Steakhouse & Saloon in Fort Collins closes its doors
Denver nonprofit helping bridge Colorado labor shortage gap by teaching trade skills
Denver City Council skeptical of Mayor Mike Johnston's affordable housing sales tax plan
Unhealthy air quality has Coloradans concerned about short, long-term health impacts
Chime Banking App refunds money to Aurora woman after scammer drains account

At Denver7, we're committed to making a difference in our community. We're standing up for what's right by listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the featured videos in the playlist above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
pack-a-backpack-homepage-promo.jpg

Community

Pack A Backpack equips students for success: How to help