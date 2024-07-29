Man arrested, wanted on two road rage shootings after eluding Loveland PD, police say

LOVELAND, Colo. — Police arrested a man in connection with a pair of road rage shootings that occurred within minutes of each other and on the same day in Loveland last week.

Justin Winter Vanpelt, 45, was taken into custody in Trinidad Friday on several felony charges, including two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Vanpelt is accused of shooting at two different drivers during separate road rage incidents in Loveland on the afternoon of July 21. No injuries were reported.

Loveland Loveland PD searching for driver allegedly involved in two road rage shootings Sydney Isenberg

Police said the shootings occurred moments after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop near West 1st and Harrison Avenue for not having a license plate displayed.

Vanpelt is also facing charges in Trinidad in a separate case, including possession of weapons by a previous offender and criminal impersonation.

At the time of the alleged Loveland shootings, a female passenger in Vanpelt’s vehicle was identified as a person of interest by police.

However, no charges were filed against her, and she is no longer a person of interest, according to police.