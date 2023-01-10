Man arrested, two others wanted on warrants in connection with assaults in Vail Village

VAIL, Colo. – A man was arrested and two others were wanted on warrants following a fight that broke out outside a bar in Vail Village over the weekend.

Vail police responded to a report of two unconscious individuals in Vail Village in front of the Red Lion after a fight had broken out in front of the bar at around 11 a.m. on Jan. 7. One of the victims was taken to Vail health with moderate injuries before leaving without cooperating with hospital staff or police, according to a news release from police department.

The second victim in the attack suffered significant head injuries and was flown to the Swedish Medical Center in Englewood where he remains in serious condition, police said.

Investigators determined the two victims were involved in a fight earlier in the evening inside of Red Lion with another group before they were asked by staff to leave. Both remained outside in the patio area, according to police, and the fight broke out when the second group of people left the Red Lion.

Police said the people in the second group left the scene after the fight and returned to their condo nearby. Officers were able to locate the group and identify the suspects in the hours following the fight, investigators said.

Jesus Iban Meraz, 42, from Odessa, Texas, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and was taken to the Eagle County Detention Facility.

Arrest warrants were also obtained for 46-year-old Alonso Meraz from Odessa, Texas, and 30-year-old Cody Ross from Lubbock, Texas, for third-degree assault, but both left the area before the warrants could be served, according to police.

Those who may have witnessed or have any additional information related to this incident are asked to contact Detective Greg Schwartz at gschwartz@vailgov.comor at 970-479-2201.