Man arrested on multiple counts of sexual assault on a child in Weld County, deputies say

A concerned parent reached out to law enforcement after discovering sexually explicit texts on her juvenile son’s phone
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been arrested on multiple counts of sexual assault on a child thanks to a concerned parent who discovered sexually explicit texts on her son’s phone.

The investigation into 38-year-old Luis Felipe Loma Martinez began on July 16, after Weld County deputies responded to a disturbance at a home in Evans.

The concerned parent told deputies she had discovered “sexually explicit texts on her juvenile son’s phone” from an adult, later identified as Martinez, according to a news release.

Further investigation revealed the victim was allegedly assaulted by Martinez multiple victims, the release states.

Martinez was subsequently arrested on suspicion of internet luring of a child and three counts of sex assault on a child.

Deputies said is currently no on-going risk to the public.

If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (970) 304-6464 or email Crimetips@weld.gov.

