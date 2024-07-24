Man arrested on homicide charges, accused of intentionally running down pedestrian in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — Police in Thornton announced an arrest was made in connection with a homicide investigation after police said a driver purposefully ran down a pedestrian early Tuesday morning, killing him.

According to the Thornton Police Department, the suspect — identified as Matthew Lopez, 34 — was taken into custody Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 84th Avenue bridge over Interstate 25. Police said officers were initially called to the scene on a report of a collision involving a pedestrian.

However, upon arrival, police said officers determined the incident was intentional and the suspect vehicle was nowhere to be found. A Medina Alert was issued for the car but was later canceled after the vehicle was located.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Lopez is being held at the Adams County Jail on homicide charges. The exact listing of charges the suspect is facing was not released.

Additional details in the case are pending the release of an arrest affidavit.