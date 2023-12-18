Man arrested on first-degree murder charges in connection with woman’s homicide in Broomfield, police say

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a woman’s homicide in Broomfield from late last week, according to a spokesperson with the city’s police department.

Daniel Krug, 43, was arrested Saturday and booked into the Broomfield Detention Center just two days after police officers responded to a home in the city’s Anthem neighborhood for a welfare check.

Once inside, officers found a dead woman who had suffered apparent injuries, according to Broomfield police on X, formerly Twitter. She was only identified as being 43 years old at the time of death.

Krug is being held without bond pending the filing of formal charges by the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office, the department spokesperson said in a news release Monday, adding no further details about the homicide would be released to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Anyone with additional information that may be helpful to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Justin Marshall with the Broomfield Police Department at 720-887-5268.

