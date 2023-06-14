Watch Now
Man arrested on attempted murder charges for alleged random shooting of passing motorists in Jefferson County

Posted at 4:48 PM, Jun 14, 2023
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 31-year-old man was arrested on two counts of first-degree attempted murder after an apparently random shooting that injured a driver last month, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul Behme was taken into custody at a Wheat Ridge hotel Tuesday night in connection with the May 23 incident.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on West 32nd Avenue. A car occupied by two people was struck seven times by rounds from a .223 rifle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries by flying shards of glass after a bullet passed through his windshield. The passenger was uninjured.

Witnesses told investigators the shooter was driving an Audi A6 Sedan with fake Pennsylvania license plates.

In addition to the attempted murder charges, Behme has multiple drug-related felony warrants and will likely face additional charges in other jurisdictions, the sheriff’s office said.

