Man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charges in connection with Oct. 6 shooting in downtown Denver

DENVER — A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting in downtown Denver that left a man injured after an apparent altercation.

Elionenai Arias-Adame, 32, is being held for investigation of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting that occurred on Oct. 6 around 22nd and Lawrence streets in downtown Denver on Oct. 6.

Police said in a news release Friday that officers responded to the area on that day at approximately 11:33 p.m. following a report of a shooting. At the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the foot. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release.

The investigation revealed that there was a verbal altercation between Arias-Adame and the victim that escalated to the shooting. The suspect then left the area in a car, which was then crashed and abandoned approximately two blocks away, a spokesperson for the department said Friday.

Arias-Adame was identified as the registered owner of the vehicle and through a follow-up investigation, he was identified as the shooting suspect.

Police was then notified on Thursday through a FLOCK automated license plate reader system of the suspect’s location, where police found him and arrested him.

No other details about the shooting were immediately released. The final determination of charges wll be made by the Denver District Attorney’s Office.