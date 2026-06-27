Man arrested in Weld County after allegedly killing a chicken, throwing flowerpots at deputies

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A 31-year-old man was arrested in Weld County after allegedly fighting multiple people, killing a chicken and throwing flowerpots at deputies, according to a Saturday release from the Weld County sheriff's office.

Deputies responded Friday around 7:30 p.m. to a "disturbance" in the 26400 block of 2nd Street near Kersey after the man had reportedly gotten into an argument with a family member and then got into a physical altercation with another man, Sheriff Steve Reams said in the release.

Gregory Medina allegedly damaged the man's vehicle and "threatened him with a log that had sharp broken branches on the sides," the release said.

He is also suspected of killing a chicken on the property before the deputies arrived, according to officials. He then allegedly broke a fence and fled the scene when deputies began to arrive.

After returning to the scene, Medina reportedly walked past a deputy and into the house before coming back out and throwing "flowerpots full of dirt" at the deputies and "aggressively advanc[ing] towards others that were on the scene," officials allege in the release.

"Deputies tried to take Medina into custody, and he reportedly threw a piece of wood at one of them," the sheriff said in the release. "One deputy deployed his taser several times but could not gain control of Medina."

According to officials, the man then got into a physical fight with deputies on scene before one of them was able to taser Medina and arrest him. Two deputies were taken to the hospital after the altercation; both have since been released and are expected to recover, per the release.

Among the charges Medina faces are assault, menacing, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer and animal cruelty.