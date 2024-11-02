Man arrested in Loveland woman’s murder

LOVELAND, Colo. — Police in Loveland arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree murder inside a home where the female victim was found on the floor Friday night.

Michael Fuller was taken into custody after police, responding on a welfare check, arrived at a home in the 3700 block of Foothills Drive around 7 p.m.

A woman had called police earlier, concerned she couldn’t get ahold of her mother and was worried something had happened to her, according to the Loveland Police Department.

Police said while officers were attempting to get Fuller to exit the house, they observed a woman on the floor in the home.

Officers quickly made entry, arrested Fuller, and confirmed the woman was deceased, police said in a news release.

Police did not release how the victim died or her identity. The relationship between the victim and suspect is unknown.

In addition to the first-degree murder count, Fuller is facing a charge of tampering with physical evidence and violation of a protection order.