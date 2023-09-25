Man arrested in late night Sunday shooting on E. Colfax and Xenia; Denver police request public’s help

DENVER – Police in Denver are asking for the public’s help after a man was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting a day earlier.

Elijah McDonald, 23, is being held for investigation of attempted first-degree murder in connection with a shooting on E. Colfax Ave. and Xenia St.

One victim was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition, according to police.

The case is still under investigation, but police are asking anyone with information to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

Investigators say they do not believe this shooting is connected with one that occurred four hours later at 8282 E. Colfax.