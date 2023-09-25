Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man arrested in late night Sunday shooting on E. Colfax and Xenia; Denver police request public’s help

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
shooting on e colfax and xenia_sept 24 20234.png
Posted at 1:13 PM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 15:13:05-04

DENVER – Police in Denver are asking for the public’s help after a man was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting a day earlier.

Elijah McDonald, 23, is being held for investigation of attempted first-degree murder in connection with a shooting on E. Colfax Ave. and Xenia St.

One victim was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition, according to police.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 25, 11am

The case is still under investigation, but police are asking anyone with information to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

Investigators say they do not believe this shooting is connected with one that occurred four hours later at 8282 E. Colfax.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like us to follow up? Click and let us know