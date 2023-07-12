Man arrested in death of Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra, who died after falling off a bridge

FOUNTAIN, Colo. – A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Fountain police officer who died after falling off a bridge earlier this year.

Officer Julian Becerra fell from a bridge in the area of South Academy Boulevard and South Hartford Street while trying to apprehend a carjacking suspect on the evening of Feb. 2. Becerra was airlifted to Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs in critical condition and was placed on life support about a week later.

On Feb. 10, the Fountain Police Department announced he had died, stating his end of watch was at 7:14 p.m. He was 35.

On Wednesday, the Fountain Police Department said Devon Bobian had been arrested on second-degree murder charges in connection with the officer’s death.

Bobian was the suspect Becerra was pursuing the day before falling off the bridge.

“I am incredibly proud of the hard work our Investigations Division put into this case,” said Sheriff Joe Roybal. “The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office consistently demonstrates an unwavering commitment to any investigation. Our hearts continue to go out to Officer Becerra’s family and the members of the Fountain Police Department.”

Bobian is currently being held in the Bent County Correctional Facility for a previous sentence. The standard bond amount for second-degree felony murder charges is set at $50,000.

Due to Bobian’s criminal history and the severity of the new charges, bond has been set for a $2 million cash-only bond.

Becerra had been with the department for over four years and was assigned to the Patrol Division as a K-9 Officer.

He previously served with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office as a security technician starting in 2014, and later moved on to become a deputy sheriff. He resigned from that role in 2018.

The Fountain officer leaves behind a wife, an 8-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son.