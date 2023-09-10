Watch Now
Man arrested in Boulder, accused of burglary spree amid game day celebrations

Posted at 10:12 AM, Sep 10, 2023
BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder arrested a man who allegedly went on a burglary spree in the University Hill neighborhood amid game day celebrations.

A Kansas man, 50-year-old Patrick Sean Gillespie, was arrested Saturday on several charges, including five counts of burglary and theft.

Gillespie was taken into custody following a report that the suspect attempted to break into an occupied home on 10th Street around 9 a.m.

After the first call, police began receiving more calls about homes being broken into in the area, possibly as early as 7:30 a.m. Police said it appears the suspect was targeting homes in that area.

The CU Buffs beat longtime rival Nebraska 36-14 during a sold-out home debut at Folsom Field. Kick-off was at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Gillespie is being held at the Boulder County Jail and is facing additional charges of criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, obstruction, and 12 counts of possession of a financial transaction device.

