Man arrested for suspicion of manslaughter, second-degree assault following fight near 20th and Market Street

DENVER – A man was arrested last week for suspicion of manslaughter and second-degree assault following a fight outside a bar in LoDo, according to the Denver Police Department.

The fight happened late Saturday on Feb. 26 outside El Tejano Bar, located at 20th and Market, police said.

When officers arrived, they found an unconscious 32-year-old man, who was taken to a hospital for treatment. The man would die two days later from the injuries sustained in the altercation.

The suspect, 25-year-old Matthew Jackson, was arrested last Thursday, March 2, and is being held for investigation of manslaughter and second-degree assault.

The victim’s identity will be released by Denver Office of the Medical Examiner, police said.