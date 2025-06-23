Man arrested for deadly stabbing over hot sauce near Denver's Jefferson Park found guilty of manslaughter

DENVER — A man arrested for stabbing his uncle following an argument over hot sauce at a home near Denver's Jefferson Park last year was convicted of the crime by a jury on Monday.

George Vigil is accused of fatally stabbing 39-year-old Robert Vigil at a home in the 2300 block of North Federal Boulevard on Sept. 22, 2024, after an argument that started over hot sauce escalated into a physical altercation.

Vigil, who was arrested for investigation of second-degree murder, following the crime, was convicted by a jury of manslaughter.

He faces between two and six years in prison, an official with the Denver District Attorney’s Office, said Monday.

His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 22, 2025.